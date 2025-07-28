Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,170 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.02% of Asure Software worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,836 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 714,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 140,711 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

In related news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,450. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Asure Software Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

