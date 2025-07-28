Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,258 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.65% of Inogen worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5,738.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Inogen in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.66. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

