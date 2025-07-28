Royce & Associates LP Takes $3.60 Million Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 243,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 890,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6,607.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Bank from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.13 on Monday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

