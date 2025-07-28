Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,115 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.45% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 260,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,204,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

