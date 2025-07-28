Royce & Associates LP Sells 78,344 Shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.40% of Immersion worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Immersion by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Immersion Stock Down 1.5%

IMMR stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Immersion Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $44,585.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,663.96. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

