Royce & Associates LP Invests $4.11 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.09% of Intapp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Intapp’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $321,247.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 437,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,990,096.95. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $283,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,563,212.50. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,984. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

