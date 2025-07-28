Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 196,570 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.41% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 7,707,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,611,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.22 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

