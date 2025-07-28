Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $70.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

