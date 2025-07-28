Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $112.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

