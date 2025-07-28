Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

FOF opened at $12.76 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

