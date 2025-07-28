AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $385,367,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

DexCom Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

