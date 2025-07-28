AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,203 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 473,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $66.84 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

