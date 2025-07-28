17,931 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.