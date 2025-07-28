Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 18,931 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.