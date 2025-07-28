Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

