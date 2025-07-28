University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires 687 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 369.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.33 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

