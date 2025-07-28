AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,345,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.66 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

