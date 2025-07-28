AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,707,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.5%

ROIV stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,406,142.06. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,464,462 shares of company stock worth $39,228,856 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.