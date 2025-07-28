University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys 312 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 433.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SYK opened at $403.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

