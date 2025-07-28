UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $280.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.22. The company has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

