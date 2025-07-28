AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

