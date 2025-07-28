AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.