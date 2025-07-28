Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.3%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

