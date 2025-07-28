AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

FAUG stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $953.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

