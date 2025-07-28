Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.69), with a volume of 7651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.65).
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.