Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.69), with a volume of 7651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.65).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.