First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Purchases C$42,500.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 4th, Keith Neumeyer bought 1,250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$226,500.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.21.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

