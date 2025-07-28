Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases $264,700.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $264,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,674.60. The trade was a 23.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Chemung Financial stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.37. Chemung Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHMG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

