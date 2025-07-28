IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $858.59 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.450 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $185.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

