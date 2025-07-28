Employers (EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Stock Up 1.0%

EIG stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Employers has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Employers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja bought 3,050 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Employers by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 67,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 738.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

