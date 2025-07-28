Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $155,600.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,661.24. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CNTA opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.45. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
