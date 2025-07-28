Insider Selling: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $16,641,167.84 in Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, July 25th, Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22.

BLK stock opened at $1,123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,027.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.67. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

