Timothy Jay Termuende Buys 630,000 Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Jay Termuende purchased 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$85,050.00.

EPL stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

