Timothy Jay Termuende Buys 630,000 Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Jay Termuende purchased 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$85,050.00.
EPL stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.
