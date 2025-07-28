TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$64.74 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.12. The firm has a market cap of C$66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anita Elizabeth Dusevic Oliva acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.92 per share, with a total value of C$964,880.00. Also, Director Susanne Beaton sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$561,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

