LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on LENZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
LENZ opened at $31.62 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $38.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.42.
LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
