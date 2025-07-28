Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDT shares. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ardent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ardent Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardent Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 116,610 shares during the period. Ventas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,570,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 46.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

ARDT opened at $11.05 on Monday. Ardent Health has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.