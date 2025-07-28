Q2 (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $193.58 million for the quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. Q2 has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.94 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

