Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $292.67 million for the quarter.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCRN Free Report ) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

