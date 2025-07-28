LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.650 EPS.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.3%
LXP stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 932,822 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 458,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on LXP
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.