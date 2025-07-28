Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Ferrovial stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 143,945 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

