Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
