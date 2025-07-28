MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Critical Analysis

Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Facedrive and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facedrive 0 0 0 0 0.00 MicroStrategy 1 2 10 1 2.79

MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $525.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given MicroStrategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Facedrive.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facedrive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy $459.28 million 241.62 -$1.17 billion ($21.81) -18.61

This table compares Facedrive and MicroStrategy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Facedrive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares Facedrive and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facedrive N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy -1,160.72% -37.64% -25.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Facedrive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc. operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission. It also provides Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; and Facedrive Marketplace, an online store for eco-friendly and/or sustainably manufactured products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About MicroStrategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions. The company also delivers Strategy Support, helping customers achieve system availability and usage goals through responsive troubleshooting; Strategy Consulting, offering architecture and implementation services; and Strategy Education, which includes free and paid learning options. In addition, the company is actively involved in Bitcoin development. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

