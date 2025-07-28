Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 11,668 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

