MGM Resorts International (MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.