Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Yirendai has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai $795.41 million 0.68 $216.77 million $2.14 2.90 Crexendo $60.84 million 2.81 $1.68 million $0.08 73.63

This table compares Yirendai and Crexendo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yirendai and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai 22.48% 14.33% 10.65% Crexendo 3.86% 10.55% 8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yirendai and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crexendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.19%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Yirendai.

Summary

Crexendo beats Yirendai on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yirendai

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.