PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $144.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.55.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD
PDD Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
