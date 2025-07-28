Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Acquires 1,686 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,702.86 ($2,288.18).

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

