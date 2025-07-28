Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £1,695,000 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.59), for a total transaction of £1,695,000 ($2,277,613.54).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investec Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 30,059 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £154,202.67 ($207,205.95).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 38,650 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £198,274.50 ($266,426.36).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.49) on Monday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.58.

About Investec Group

Investec Group ( LON:INVP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.