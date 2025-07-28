Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Buys £19,889.60 in Stock

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £19,889.60 ($26,726.15).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.1%

EDIN opened at GBX 808 ($10.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 32.12. Edinburgh Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 667 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 813 ($10.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 800.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 768.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a net margin of 95.34% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.