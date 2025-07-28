Teradyne (TER) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $649.02 million for the quarter.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TER stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teradyne stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

