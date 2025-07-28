Spotify Technology (SPOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology stock opened at $692.85 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.39.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
