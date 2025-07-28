Spotify Technology (SPOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $692.85 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

